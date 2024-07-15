National gymnasts win silver medals at Scalabis Cup [PHOTOS]

15 July 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won two more medals at Scalabis Cup International Trampoline, DMT and Tumbling Competition held in Santarém, Portugal, Azernews reports.

Omer Gasimli and Ali Niftaliyev claimed silver medals in trampoline gymnastics.

Recall that Azerbaijan recorded a haul of six gold, one silver and one bronze medal after three days of competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

----

