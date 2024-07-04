National boxers win bronze medals at Children of Asia Int'l Sports Games [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxers have showcased their exceptional skills at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, by securing three bronze medals for their country, Azernews reports.

The impressive achievements were made possible by the outstanding performances of Hagverdi Hasanov in the 57kg category, Nurlan Abishov in the 60kg category, and Valeh Eyvazli in the 66kg category.

In addition to the bronze medalists, Azerbaijani boxer Nihad Gasimov has also made a significant impact at the Games, advancing to the final of the men's 48kg category.

The 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games will last until July 7, 2024, in Yakutsk. The competitions are being held in 24 sports. Young athletes are competing for 224 sets of medals.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind. The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC. In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) has been established. Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Aghasi Mammadov, who won a gold medal at the world championship, has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

With a strong boxing tradition, Azerbaijan will be represented by five talented boxers at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, including Nijat Huseynov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Allahverdiev, Alfonso Dominguez, and Muhammed Abdullayev.

In terms of the number of licences won, Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Among the European nations, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront alongside Spain, both boasting five Olympic licences and asserting their dominance in the European boxing scene.

