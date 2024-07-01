Shamakhi FC transfers new goalkeeper

1 July 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Shamakhi FC, which is getting ready for the Azerbaijan Premier League, has transferred goalkeeper Kamal Bayramov, Azernews reports.

A one-year contract was signed with the 39-year-old goalkeeper. Previously, Kamran Bayramov played for FC Turan Tovuz.

Shamakhi FC is an Azerbaijani professional football club based in Shamakhi, that currently competes in the Azerbaijan First League. The club has won the Premier League title twice.

The club has been functioning since 1997, initially as an amateur side that shared its name with Khazar University, the first private university in Azerbaijan, which founded the club. In 1999, Khazar University began to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League, finishing eleventh.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

