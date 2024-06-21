Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at BRICS Games in Russia [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani women's wrestlers have successfully performed at the BRICS Games held in Kazan, Russia, Azernews reports.

Elnura Mammadova (53 kg) claimed the gold medal for Azerbaijan, and Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg) grabbed bronze under the leadership of coach Solmaz Adilova.

At the same time, Tuncay Vazirzadeh (82 kg), Mahammad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) climbed to the third step of the podium.

Note that Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, and female wrestlers won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in the multisport competition.

A total of 97 Azerbaijani sportsmen are testing their strength in 11 sports disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, karate, sambo, and wrestling.

The BRICS Sports Games are an annual multi-sport event organised by the BRICS countries with the aim of strengthening friendly sports ties between countries based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions.

The practice of holding sporting events in the BRICS chair country has existed since 2016, when the football tournament was held for the first time in India.

Around 5,000 athletes are competing in 27 sports at the BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024.

Within BRICS Sports Games, the BRICS Sport Ministers Meeting is scheduled to be held on June 22-23.

