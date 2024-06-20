FIFA ranking: Azerbaijani football team advances one step

20 June 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

FIFA has updated the ranking list of national football teams, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team has advanced one step compared to the previous one.

The team, which was 112th in the last rating with 1177.83 points, rose to 111th place. This was caused by the fact that the national team won 3:2 against Kazakhstan in a friendly match in Hungary. The team led by Fernando Santos has 1179.88 points.

The list is headed by the last world champion, Argentina (1860.14). France (1837.47) is second, and Belgium (1797.98) is third.

