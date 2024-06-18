Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler takes bronze at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jeyhun Allahverdiyev successfully performed at the "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" international multi-sport games held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Ministry
61 kg. The 21-year-old wrestler competing in the weight category won a bronze medal in the international multi-sport games.
Recall that the boxing competitions in "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" will be held on June 19-22.
---
