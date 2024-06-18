AFFA official attends meeting held by European Football Fans organization

18 June 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

AFFA's Club Licensing Department's Fan Liaison Officer Yusif Abdullayev participated in the meeting between the Fan Liaison Officer and Fan Liaison Coordinators held by the European Football Fans Organization in Poznan, Poland.

Citing the agency's press service, Azernews reports that during the meeting organized with the participation of representatives of more than 13 European countries and more than 20 clubs, information exchange between SLOs, the role of the SLO coordinator, the new format of the UEFA Champions League, SLO in the near future Negotiations were held on the plan prepared for

Y.Abdullayev informed other colleagues about the work and future plans of our clubs' contact persons with fans.

