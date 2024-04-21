Number of judo practitioners in Azerbaijan exceeds 18,000 [PHOTOS]

21 April 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The regular conference of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) was held, Azernews reports, citing the ACF press service.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, ACF President Rashad Nabiyev, conference members and other officials. The event started with the performing of the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

In his opening speech, Nabiyev stated that the main goal of the federation is the comprehensive development and popularization of judo, and emphasized that the number of people practicing judo in the country increased by more than 50% and exceeded 18,000 people during the past period. He noted that the number of female athletes has increased.

The president of the federation said that the high level of preparation of athletes at the level of clubs and national teams is primarily related to the improvement of the quality of coaching in the country. In this regard, the work done in this direction as a result of mutual cooperation with the Academy of the International Judo Federation is of great importance.

He emphasized that the comprehensive support given to sports, including judo, by the country's leadership is the foundation of the achieved achievements and successes.

In his speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, positively evaluated the activities of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation in recent years, and noted the work done in the direction of popularizing judo, especially the organization of competitions in a form that meets international standards.

Later, according to the agenda of the meeting, the activity report for the years 2022-2023 was presented by the general secretary of ACF, Rashad Rasullu. The report was approved by the conference members.

ACF's strategy for 2024-2028 was presented to the meeting participants and adopted by voting. In addition, the Federation's Charter in the 5th edition was approved.

It was reported that Ragif Abbasov applied for premature termination of his powers in the ACF Executive Committee. Rashad Rasullu's candidacy for the membership of the Executive Committee was rejected and accepted instead.

Rashad Rasullu was proposed to be elected the executive vice-president of ACF and he was approved for this position by the members of the Federation.

Then voting was held for the selection of the members and the chairman of the ACF Control-Inspection Committee. Mevlud Miraliyev, Laman Karimli and Orkhan Asadov were approved as members of the Committee, and Mevlud Miraliyev was appointed the chairman of the Committee by the conference.

