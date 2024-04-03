National judokas to compete at European Championships in Croatia

3 April 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani fighters will compete at the European Judo Championships Seniors Zagreb-2024.

The championships will take place in Croatia on April 25-27, Azernews reports.

A total of 13 judokas are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

Nearly 220 judokas from 30 countries are expected to take part in Zagreb 2024.

In the European Championship, judokas will compete under the leadership of Richard Trautman, the head coach of the adult team, head coaches Elchin Ismayilov and Slavko Tekich, as well as the head coach of the women's team, Rashad Mammadov.

The Azerbaijani women's team includes Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Aydan Valiyeva (both 52 kg), Acelya Toprak (57 kg).

The men's team consists of Balabay Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60 kg), Yashar Najafov (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev, Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg).

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gave fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

