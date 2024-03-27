Parataekwondo team starts training camp in Tashkent

27 March 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani parataekwondo team has started a training camp in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Amin Aliyev (58 kilograms), Sabir Zeynalov (58 kilograms), Sadiq Hamidov (63 kilograms), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kilograms), Sarvan Mammadli (80 kilograms), Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kilograms), Orkhan Jafarov (80+ kilograms) ) and Shahmar Guliyev (80+ kilograms) are training under the leadership of Farid Taghizade (head coach) and Yashar Safarov (coach), Azernews reports.

Mongolian, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan teams are also participating in the training camp.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting.

In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz