23 March 2024 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the 30th International Thuringia Cup Judo for female cadets (u18) and juniors (u21) to be held in Germany on March 23-24, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on 15 judokas at the competition.

