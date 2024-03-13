Azerbaijani table tennis players to test their strength at Europe Youth Series 2024

13 March 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani table tennis players will compete for medals at the 2nd Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.

Azerbaijan's hopes are pinned on four U15 and four U13 tennis players, including Tunar Bagirov, Ugur Nazarli, Shabnam Mensurova, Khadija Eylazova, and Onur Guluzade, Shakir Gadirov, Yagmur Mammadli, and Banu Baytalli, Azernews reports.

The tennis players will compete under the leadership of coaches Ramil Jafarov and Elnur Hidayatzade.

International referees Zaur Mikayilov and Khayala Giyasova will manage the games of the tournament, which runs until March 17.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani sportsmen have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

