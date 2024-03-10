Azerbaijani wrestler won a silver medal in Turkiye

10 March 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Musa Aghayev successfully performed at the "Yashar Dogu & Vehbi Emre" tournament held in Antalya.

Azernews reports that the athlete competing in the 65 kg weight category won a silver medal.

Other members of the team - Ziraddin Bayramov, Murad Hagverdiyev (both 65 kilograms), Jabrayil Gadjiyev, Murad Yevloyev (both 74 kilograms) and Gadjimurad Magomedsaidov (97 kilograms) did not make it to the list of prize winners.

On the last day of the competition - March 10, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kilograms), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev, Sabir Jafarov (both 70 kilograms), Ashraf Ashirov, Ramiz Hasanov (both 79 kilograms), Shamil Zubairov and Abduljalil Shabanov (both 92 kilogram) will come out on the carpet.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz