Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Belgian Judo Open 2024

Azerbaijani judoka Said Mollayi (+81 kg) has claimed a bronze medal at Belgian Judo Open 2024 after defeating Nurbek Murtozoev (Uzbekistan).

Meanwhile, Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won a silver medal, Turan Bayramov (60 kilograms) while Kamran Suleymanov (66 kilograms) grabbed bronze medals in the Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

Rashid Mamedaliev and Nurlan Osmanov (both 73 kilograms) completed the tournament without medals.

Some 12 judokas, including Rovshan Aliyev (60 kilograms), Aydin Rzayev (66 kilograms), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kilograms), Mammadrza Hajizadeh, Karim Allahverdiyev, Islam Karimov (all 81 kilograms), Ajdar Bagirov, Musa Huseynli (both 90 kilograms), Huseyn Dadashov. , Ruslan Nasirli (both 100 kilograms), Jamal Feyziyev and Kanan Nasibov (both +100 kilograms) represented Azerbaijan at Belgian Judo Open 2024.

The judokas will be led by the coach of the adult team Rustam Alimli.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

