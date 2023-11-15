National Anti-Doping Agency expands int'l partnership [PHOTOS]

The Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), Takhmina Taghizade, is promoting the initiative to expand foreign cooperation in the scientific and educational field.

In Prague, AMADA Executive Director and Secretary of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports of Charles University, Dr. Radim Zelenko, discussed the possibilities of revising the paradigm of educational policy in the field of combating doping in sports and establishing long-term partnership, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the main focus was highlighted: the creation of an inclusive learning environment capable of meeting the individual needs of both Azerbaijani and Czech sportsmen.

It was emphasised that this partnership focuses on the high level of education and the formation of ethical values in the field of clean sport, covering both the sportsmen themselves and their support staff (coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, etc.).

At the meeting, agreement was reached to launch joint training and research programs in the field of anti-doping sciences.

This partnership involves the exchange of experience between Charles University in Prague and AMADA, which will make the educational component more focused and effective.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the field of training and research aimed at countering the use of doping in sports.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

