National GM to participate in int'l chess tournament

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the 3rd International Tournament-Chess Stars 3.0.

The chess tournament will take place in Moscow on December 14-19. The total prize fund of the tournament is 15 million rubles (about AZN 300,000), Azernews reports.

Chess's brightest stars, such as Teymur Rajabov, Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Vladislav Artemiev, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Ernesto Inarkiyev, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Francisco Vallejo, and Raunak Sadhwani, will participate in the tournament, which has become one of the most ambitious and successful international chess competitions.

The tournament continues to actively develop, bringing together world-class chess players for the third time.

In 2022, Russian chess player Vladislav Artemyev took first place at the tournament.

As part of the tournament, Chess Stars-2022 participants signed a personalized star for the VEGAS Alley of Champions.

Note that Teymur Rajabov earned the title of grandmaster at the age of 14, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history at the time. He defeated Kasparov back in 2003.

He also won the European Team Chess Championship with Azerbaijan in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

His major individual achievements include joint first place at the 2008 Elista Grand Prix, the 2017 Geneva Grand Prix, and the 2019 FIDE World Cup.

