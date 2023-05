22 May 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Young Azerbaijani table tennis player Yaghmur Mammadli has captured a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender tournament held in the city of Panagyurishte, Bulgaria.

She secured the medal in the U13 Girls` Singles event after losing to Korean Lee Haelin in the semifinal bout.

The tournament brought together athletes from 22 countries.

---

