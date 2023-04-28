Turkish weightlifters arrive in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 April 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish weightlifters, 2023 European Weightlifting Championship medal winners have arrived in Baku.

The delegation included European champions Nuray Gungor, Cansu Bekdash, Yusuf Fehmi Genc, silver medalist of the European Championship Gamze Altun, and President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation Talat Unlu, Azernews reports.

The sportsmen were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation and sport fans from Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Recall that the Azerbaijan flag was set on fire at the opening ceremony of the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan. Thus, Azerbaijani team refused to participate in the competition.

The Turkish weightlifters supported Azerbaijani weightlifters, who withdrew from the tournament following the incident. They devoted their victories at the championship to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish weightlifters, who won medals at European Championships.

Speaking with journalists at Heydar Aliyev International Airport Gamze Altun pointed out that she is proud to have won a medal and dedicated it to Azerbaijan. She expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the invitation to Baku. She also thanked President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation Talat Unlu for bringing the Turkish team to Azerbaijan and sport fans, who welcomed the delegation in the airport.

Nuray Gungor praised the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

"I have shown in Yerevan that we are one nation, two states. This is once again a brilliant demonstration of the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The disrespect towards Azerbaijan is considered to have been done to us as well. The Azerbaijani national team had to leave the competition after the flag burning incident. I said that if they are not there, we are. Our most beautiful response was the singing of our National Anthem. There is a special pride in this," she said.

Yusuf Fehmi Genc, who climbed to the top of the podium at the continental championship, emphasized that they successfully represented both countries at the championship.

"I think our flags are proudly waving. I blame the Armenians for the unpleasant events that happened there. Even now, I have the Azerbaijani flag in my hand. May our unity and equality be permanent. I am grateful for such a wonderful welcoming ceremony," he said.

Azerbaijani weightlifter Nazila Ismayilova said that she was very happy that the Turkish team arrived in Azerbaijan.

Nazila Ismayilova and the Turkish weightlifter Cansu Bekdash have been friends since the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games held in Turkiye.

