Azerbaijani athletes to go to Yerevan to attend European Championship

12 April 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani weightlifters will participate in the European Championship to be held in Yerevan, Armenia.

The national team includes Naila Ismayilova, Isa Rustamov, Omar Javadov and Ali Shukurlu, Azernews reports.

Qualification competitions will be held in Yerevan on April 15-23.

The championship will give license points for the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The 2024 Summer Olympic program is scheduled to feature 32 sports encompassing 329 events

