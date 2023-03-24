28th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 March 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 24.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics brought together 53 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Ganja-Naftalan Health Center, the Grasiya Sports Club, the Zira Cultural Center and the city of Sumgayit.

Gymnasts in the age categories "juniors" (born in 2008-2010) and "adults" (born in 2007 and older) are performing in individual and group exercises.

Winners in the individual program will be determined in the all-around, as well as in individual subjects (ball, hoop, maces, ribbon).

Gymnasts in group exercises will perform with five ropes and five balls ("juniors"), as well as three ribbons and two balls and five hoops ("adults") out of competition.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will run until March 25.

