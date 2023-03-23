Azerbaijani referee to manage Latvia-Israel match

23 March 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's FIFA referee Elchin Mesiyev received a new appointment from UEFA, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, he will manage the match between Latvia and Israel in the third round of the sixth group in the elite round of the European U-19 Championship.

Parvin Talibov and Polish Michal Sobchak will help Elchin Mesiyev as sideline referees.

We should note that the match will be played on March 28 at 16:00 Baku time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz