Azerbaijani national judo team wins three medals in Sarajevo [PHOTO]

27 August 2022 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani female judoka Aydan Valiyeva (48 kg) has captured a bronze medal at Sarajevo World Championships Cadets 2022 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Aydan Valiyeva defeated Hungarian judoka Luka Veg and won a bronze medal.

Another national judoka reached the finals of the World Youth Championship.

Shahin Orujzada (55 kg) left no chances for victory to Vahe Aghasyan (Armenia), Ail Mehdi (UAE) and Saba Sabashvili (Georgia) and won a silver medal.

Nizami Imranov (60 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with a bronze medal defeating the French judoka Dayyan Boulemtafes.

Meanwhile, Nijat Naghiyev (66 kg) finished the competition fifth while Abil Yusubov ranked seventh.

Currently, the Azerbaijani judo team has won one silver and two bronze medals.

The Sarajevo World Championships Cadets 2022 will run until August 28.

In total, 483 judokas from 60 countries are taking part in the championships.

