World Championship on Kyokushinkai Karate and Jiyutaido [PHOTO]

26 July 2022 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani team has successfully competed at the World Championship on Kyokushinkai Karate and Jiyutaido in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

In men's kumite competitions, Iskandar Hasanov (75 kg) defeated four opponents and won a gold medal for the team of the Emergencies Ministry.

Iskandar Hasanov is an internal service sergeant and works at the State Fire Control Service

The winner was presented with a cup, medal, and diploma of the International Kyokushinkai Karate Federation.

Iskandar Hasanov has previously won the republican Kyokushinkai karate championship, and the double world cup, and took part in many international tournaments.

The head of the Sports and Health Club operating under the Emergencies Ministry, Col Fuzuli Musayev met Iskandar Hasanov and wished him further success.

Kyokushinkai is a full-contact martial art school of karate originating in Japan. It is a style of stand-up fighting and is rooted in a philosophy of self-improvement, discipline, and hard training.

Since 1964, the style has continued to spread to more than 120 countries.

The World Cup on Kyokushinkai Karate and Jiyutaido 2022 was held in Turkiye on July 14-17.

Around 220 fighters from 25 countries took part in the championship in Istanbul.

The World Cup on Kyokushinkai Karate and Jiyutaido among youth and adults was organized by the International Kyokushinkai Karate Federation.

