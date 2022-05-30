Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver medal at World Cup in Italy [PHOTO]

30 May 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin took the second place at the 4th Aere Trampoline World Cup, held in Rimini, Italy on May 26-28, Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Malkin performed in tumbling. As a result of the competition, the Azerbaijani gymnast won a silver medal.

Another member of the Azerbaijani national team, athlete Tofig Aliyev, who competed in the final, took the sixth position.



