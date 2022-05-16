By Laman Ismayilova

Hundreds of runners have run along the streets of the Azerbaijani capital for the Baku Marathon 2022.

Around 15,000 participants from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Ukraine, the US, Germany, UAE, UK, China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, and other countries registered to participate in the marathon held for the fifth time, Azernews reported, citing Baku Marathon.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2016, the Baku Marathon is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The marathon was also attended by people with Down syndrome and people with physical disabilities.

The marathon, which was held under the motto "Win the wind!", went along a completely new route.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the length of which was 21 kilometers, started and ended at State Flag Square.

It passed along many routes including the State Flag Square, Seaside Boulevard, Baku International Sea Port, Xagani Rustamov Street, Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Square, Bibi-Heybat road, etc.

The marathon winner among men was Rinas Akhmadayev (Russia). He ran the distance in 1 hour 03 minutes 11 seconds.

Valentina Veretska (Ukraine) gained victory among the female participants. She ran the distance in 1 hour 16 minutes 59 seconds.

Mehman Ramazanzada became the marathon winner among people with disabilities. He reached the finishing line in 57 minutes.

Notably, the Baku Marathon 2022 was organized with the support of the Seaside National Park Administration and the Regional Development Public Association. The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2022 was Azercell Telecom LLC.

The marathon project was implemented by Sports Marketing Group (SMG) and sponsored by Baltika company.

