Second ceremony of awarding the winners and of FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in individual and group exercises was held at National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku on April 24, Trend reports.

Daria Atamanov (Israel) took first place in exercise with clubs, Elizaveta Polstyanaya (Latvia) took second position, Sofia Raffaelli (Italy) took third place.

Medals to winners were presented by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Qayibov, Member of Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) Lyubov Cherkashina, Judge of the international category Nigar Abdusalimova.

Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria) won gold medal in ribbon exercise, Darya Atamanov (Israel) won silver medal, Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia) won bronze medal.

Medals were awarded to winners by President of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation Elchin Aliyev, Technical Representative of International Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt, Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Maksud Farzullayev.

Italian team rose to highest step the podium in group exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Japanese team took second place, and Kazakhstan team took third position.

Medals were presented by Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmedov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, Member of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee Natalya Bulanova.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. About 130 athletes from 31 countries of world took part in competition, among them 42 gymnasts performing in individual program, and 84 in group teams (14 teams).

Azerbaijan was represented in individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

