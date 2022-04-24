By Trend

. On Sunday, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the FIG World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in individual and group exercises, Trend reports.

Sofia Raffaelli (Italy) took the first place in the exercise with a hoop, Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria) took the second position, Adi Asya Katz (Israel) took the third place.

Medals were presented to the winners and prize-winners by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) Lyubov Cherkashina, director of the National Gymnastics Arena Maksud Farzullayev.

Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria) won the gold medal in the exercise with the ball, Milena Baldassarri (Italy) won the silver medal, Sofia Raffaelli (Italy) won the bronze medal.

The medals were presented to the winners and prize-winners by a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rauf Aliyev, a member of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee Natalya Bulanova and a representative of the local organizing committee of the competition Kamran Ramazanov.

The team of Azerbaijan climbed to the highest step of the podium in group exercises with five hoops, the team of Italy took the second place, the team of Israel took the third place.

The medals were awarded to the winners and prize-winners by the secretary general of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, the technical representative of the International Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt, the coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, the judge of the international category Evgeniya Zhidkova.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around.

--