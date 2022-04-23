By Trend

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is organized at the highest level. Elzhana Taniyeva, a participant in the competition, a gymnast from Kazakhstan, told Trend.

"Competitions in Baku are one of the best among the stages of the World Cup. The organization in Baku is excellent - a chic arena, training time and venues are provided for the participants of each country. We arrived in Azerbaijan two days before the start, and this time was enough for adaptation," Taniyeva said.

Analyzing her performance in qualifying, the athlete noted that she made a number of mistakes.

"I made a lot of mistakes in the exercise with the ribbon and yesterday - in the program with a hoop, I passed only two out of four types cleanly. At the Cup I wanted to show everything that we were working on, but so far it has not worked out. It may have been carelessness,” she added.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz