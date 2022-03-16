By Laman Ismayilova

The junior gymnasts (13-15 years old) have completed their performances in the all-around event within the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Narmina Bayramova (86.900 points), Deniz Asgarova (80.950 points) and Nuray Ahmadzade (80.400 points) are among the top three gymnasts in four exercises (Ball, Hoop, Clubs, Ribbon).

Nuray Ahmadzade represents Baku Gymnastics School at the championship while Narmina Bayramova and Deniz Asgarova compete for the Ojag Sport Club.

After a two-year break, spectators are able to enjoy major gymnastics competitions as a special quarantine regime has been softened in the country.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ocaq Sport, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are competing in the championship among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The all-around competitions are being held among juniors and seniors on the first day of the championships. The apparatus finals will take place on the second day of the championship.

The winners will be determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will last until March 17.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz