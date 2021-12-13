By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov (73 kg) has won silver at European Club Judo Championships. The judoka represented Serbian Red Star Club in Paris.

For Rustam Orujov, it was the first championship within the Serbian team.

Meanwhile, four national judokas, including Rustam Orujov (73 kg), Orkhan Safarov (66 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri took part in the European Club Judo Championships.

Orkhan Safarov (66 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) competed for the Greek judo club Aris.

A total of 15 judo clubs participated in the European Club Judo Championships.

For almost 22 years, Orujov continues to achieve global success enriching the country's medal haul with new victories.

As the sportsman noted, he started practicing judo to defend himself from bullies.

"When I went to the first grade in Russia, I was offended by some boys, because I was small and harmless. I fought and argued with everyone. For this reason, my father decided to send me to judo classes. Since then I have continued to practice judo. I've been engaged in this martial art for almost 21 years," the judoka once told Azernews.

Rustam Orujov won Olympic silver in Rio and finished fifth at the 2020 Olympic Games. He became World Championships silver medallist in 2017 in Budapest and 2019 in Tokyo. In 2016, the judoka was European champion, bronze in 2017 and silver in 2019.

He took the gold medal at the Grand Prix in Zagreb in 2017. Rustam took gold at the Grand Slam in Budapest in 2020. He also claimed a bronze medal at the Europeans in Prague. He also carried the flag for Azerbaijan at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Orkhan Safarov became World Championships silver medalist in 2017 in Budapest. He claimed European gold in 2020 in Prague and silver in Baku in 2015 and European bronze in 2017.

Orkhan Safaro also grabbed a bronze medal at the Grand Slam in Baku in 2017. He won gold at the Grand Slam in Baku in 2021.

Zelim Kotsoev became Junior World Champion in Zagreb in 2017 and was also European Junior champion in 2017 in Maribor. He won the Grand Prix Antalya in 2018 and became European Cadet Champion U18 in 2014 in Athens and in 2015 in Sofia. The judoka took silver at the World Cadet Championships in Sarajevo in 2015.

Ushangi Kokauri won silver at the World Championships in Baku in 2018. He also grabbed European U23 silver medal in 2014.

In 2016 he won bronze at the Czech Open in Prague and gold at the Euro Open in Oberwart. He was 7th at the Grand Slam in Paris. The judoka took a bronze medal at the European Open in Sofia in 2018. He won the European Cup in Saarbrucken in 2018 and Grand Slam bronze in Abu Dhabi.

Ushangi Kokauri captured a bronze medal at the Grand Slam in Baku in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz