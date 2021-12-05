By Laman Ismayilova

Another Azerbaijani wrestler has received a cash prize from the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Maria Stadnik (50 kg) was awarded $ 3,000. The two-time world and eight-time European champion ranked third in the world rankings after scoring 60 points.

Earlier, freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmahammadov (92 kg) won $ 3,000, while Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) received $ 10,000.

United World Wrestling (UWW) is the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling; its duties include overseeing wrestling at the Olympics.

The organization presides over international competitions for various forms of wrestling, including Greco-Roman wrestling, Freestyle wrestling, Grappling, for men and women, as well as others.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the tournament/

In 2021, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) has crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz