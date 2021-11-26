By Trend

Russian gymnast Anzhela Bladtceva, scoring 53.340 points, won gold medal in the individual trampoline among women in the 15-16 age group at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Japanese gymnast Kokone Harima (52.505 points) won silver medal while another Japanese gymnast Kiko Tanaka (52.315 points) - bronze.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

