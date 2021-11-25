By Trend

The winners in tumbling among men in the 15-16 age group were revealed at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Russian gymnast Dmitrii Shatalov (36.500 points) ranked first, Danish gymnast Frederik Skaaning (35.000 points) ranked second while UK’s gymnast Fred Teague (34.100 points) ranked third.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

