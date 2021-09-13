By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed medals at the Cadet and Junior Beach Wrestling European Championship held in Greece.

The wrestling championship was held as part of the Beach Wrestling World Series.

Four wrestlers represented Azerbaijan at the European championship under the guidance of head coach Oyan Nazariani and coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev.

In total, the Azerbaijani team won 4 medals, including 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Musa Aghayev and Farid Jabbarov won a gold medal, Huseyn Aliyev grabbed a silver, while Rubail Ibrahimli won a bronze medal.

Beach wrestling is a type of wrestling sport in which competitions are conducted on beach sand. It is a standing up position style of wrestling, where no moves happen while on the ground.

The first World Championships took place in 2006, alongside the resurrected FILA Sambo World Championships, in Antalya, Turkey.

Only the Senior division was featured until 2010, and each age division has separate men and women divisions. There were initially only two weight classes for each of the gender divisions within the Senior division, lightweight and heavyweight.

The number of weight classes expanded beginning in 2011, with the Senior men's division featuring four weight classes and the Senior women's division featuring three weight classes.

Since 2019, the World Championships for the senior division are determined via a point system during the Beach Wrestling World Series that features multiple international competitions.

The World Beach Wrestling Championships remains as a singular event to determine the World Champion in the cadet and junior age divisions.

