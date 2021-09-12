By Trend

Azerbaijan's national team won 60 medals at the first CIS Games that ended in Russian Kazan on Saturday, September 11, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athletes won 15 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals and took fourth place in the medal standings.

The first place was taken by the Russian team with 215 medals (114 gold, 42 silver and 59 bronze). This is followed by the team of Uzbekistan (23-32-36) and athletes from Kazakhstan (18-35-53).

1,139 athletes took part in the competition. The Games program included 16 sports.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz