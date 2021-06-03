By Trend

Member of the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team Antonio Giovinazzi shared his opinions about the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports on June 3.

“I remember with pleasure the races in Baku, when on the first Formula 1 weekend in 2019, I reached the qualifying final for the first time,” Giovinazzi said.

According to the racer, the F1 track in Baku is one of the best ones.

“On the upcoming racing day, I would like to repeat my achievement by reaching the final of the qualifying round. I earned a point in the last race weekend in Monaco, which is a good result, and hope that in Baku we’ll be again enough competitive to transfer the achieved progress into points at the finish line," he added.

The event will be held on June 4-6 in Baku. The first day of racing will begin with the F2 free practice, followed by the F1 free practice.

On June 6, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will be held from 16.00 (GMT+4) to 18:00, and the winner will be announced.

