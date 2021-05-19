By Trend

The Formula 1 season for 2021 consists of 23 stages, Trend reports with reference to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

“The duration of Friday's workouts has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour. In addition, at the end of April, the Formula 1 Commission approved plans for three sprint qualifying races in 2021 and approved the format for such a racing weekend,” the FIA said.

“On Friday, after an hour of training, qualifications will take place to determine the starting field for Saturday's sprint race. The results of this race will determine the starting order on Sunday. The winner and two runners-up of Saturday's race will receive additional points according to the ‘3-2-1’ scheme," the federation said.

Moreover, the FIA has approved the date of the Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of racing sessions, making amendments to it. The table shows the time in the time zone GMT +3.

The Grand Prix 1st session 2nd session 3rd session Qualification Race Bahrain 14:30-15:30 18:00-19:00 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:00 Italy (Imola) 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Portugal 13:30-14:30 17:00-18:00 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:00 Spain 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Monaco* 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Azerbaijan 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 15:00 France 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Styria 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Austria 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 the UK 16:30-17:30 qualification: 20:00 2nd: 14:00 sprint: 18:30 17:00 Hungary 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Belgium 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Netherlands 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Italy (Monza) 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Russia 11:30-12:30 15:00-16:00 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:00 Singapore 12:00-13:00 15:30-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 15:00 Japan 05:30-06:30 09:00-10:00 06:00-07:00 09:00-10:00 8:00 the US 19:30-20:30 23:00-00:00 21:00-22:00 00:00-01:00 22:00 Mexico 19:30-20:30 23:00-00:00 19:00-20:00 22:00-23:00 22:00 Brazil 17:30-18:30 21:00-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:00 Australia 04:30-05:30 08:00-09:00 06:00-07:00 09:00-10:00 09:00 Saudi Arabia 15:30-16:30 19:00-20:00 16:00-17:00 19:00-20:00 19:00 Abu Dhabi 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00

Unlike other continental European Grand Prix, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held an hour later, and in Monaco, the first and second sessions of free races will be held on Thursday.

For the first time, such a format will be tested at the UK Grand Prix at Silverstone, the remaining two stages will be determined later.

---

