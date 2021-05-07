By Trend

Italian athlete Alexandra Agiurgiuculese was pleased with her performance during the first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

“Today, fortunately, everything turned out well for me,” the gymnast added. “I was pleased with my performance in two programs. There was one mistake with the ball. I performed well with the hoop but I know that it was not the maximum that I am capable of."

Agiurgiuculese, who has taken part in the competitions organized at the National Gymnastics Arena, stressed that she feels at home here.

"There are many carpets in the training hall,” the gymnast said. “The hall for competitions is so big and beautiful and I feel comfortable here, like at home.”

“As always, Baku has organized everything perfectly and created the best conditions,” Agiurgiuculese added. “I repeatedly performed in Baku. I know Azerbaijani gymnasts and coaches. We have very good friendly relations with Zohra Aghamirova.”

The Italian gymnast stressed that due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitions are held without spectators.

"It was impossible to invite spectators and fan groups to watch the competitions due to restrictions,” the gymnast said. “Azerbaijani fans are always very active, of course, we need their support today. But all this is done for the safety and health of spectators and athletes."

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

