The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will hold a free webinar "Gymnastics for All" on December 9-11.

The webinar will provide participants with general information about "Gymnastics for All" and discuss its development opportunities in the country.

The event will be hosted by the head coach of the national team "Gymnastics for All" Mariana Vasileva and coach Ruslan Eyvazov.

The webinar is open to anyone interested in coaching Gymnastics for All. The minimum age of participants is 15.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

