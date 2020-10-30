By Laman Ismayilova

Brazilian former professional footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho has filmed a video in support of Azerbaijan.

A global icon of the sport expressed his support to Azerbaijan amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation.

"I would like to send a hug to all people from Azerbaijan, may everyone return in peace to their homes. It’s a country where I was very well received, and I wish to come back soon," Ronaldinho said in a video message.

Often considered one of the best players of his generation and regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time, Ronaldinho won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards (in 2004 and 2005) and a Ballon d'Or in 2005.

A global icon of the sport, he was renowned for his technical skills and creativity; due to his agility, pace and dribbling ability, as well as his use of tricks, feints, overhead kicks, no-look passes and accuracy from free-kicks.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz