By Akbar Mammadov

Three Azerbaijani referees have been appointed to rule international football matches.

The Chairman of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Referees Committee, Fritz Stuchlik, will be a referee-observer for the Ukraine-Northern Ireland match to be held in Ukraine on March 31, 2020 as part of the U-21 UEFA European Championship qualifying round.

Another assignment is for FIFA referee Yulia Gurbanova and assistant referee Sevda Nuriyeva who will officiate the matches of the international tournament, which will be held among the girls' national teams under the age of 19, at the invitation of the Georgian Football Federation.

The tournament, which will be attended by teams from Georgia, Belarus, Estonia and Ukraine, will be held on April 21-26.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan. Formed in 1992, it is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the amateur and professional game in its territory.

AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

---

