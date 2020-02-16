By Trend

The first day of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 15.

From the stands, spectators are watching performances of athletes with excitement. Their support helps gymnasts cope with their emotions and tune in to successful performance. Trampoline gymnastics is an exciting sport and therefore the spectators are watching the elements of the program with special enthusiasm, admiring the skills of the gymnasts.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

