By Trend

A significant part of tourists come to Azerbaijan from year to year namely because of Formula 1, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at the conference entitled “Benefits of holding large-scale sports competitions for Azerbaijan”, Trend reports Feb. 12.

The minister noted that the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competitions are of great benefit, they are acquiring great importance, including from the point of view of development of infrastructure, personnel and tourism potential.

Rahimov reminded that in recent years, Azerbaijan has held numerous international sports competitions.

Last year alone, 250 competitions were held in Baku, including 60 international ones, the minister added.

Rahimov said that this year Azerbaijan will also host a number of international sports competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz