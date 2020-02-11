By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Over 100,000 tickets have been sold for matches of the 2020 European Football Championship, which will be held at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan in June, Euro 2020 organizing committee representatives in Baku said on February 10.

"Presently, about 119,000 tickets have been sold for the EURO 2020 matches in Baku," the media camp organizers said at the media camp for Azerbaijani, Russian and Turkish journalists in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi region.

In particular, over 19,000 tickets have been sold for the Switzerland-Wales match, 32,000 tickets for the meeting between the national teams of Turkey and Wales, and more than 30,000 fans have bought tickets for the match Turkey-Switzerland.

It is noteworthy that the largest number of tickets so far has been purchased for the quarterfinal game, the participants of which have not yet been determined and will become known only after the games of the 1/8 stage. Nevertheless, 38,000 tickets have already been sold for the game on July 4.

The overwhelming majority of tickets were bought by Russian fans, since it is likely that Russia will hold its quarterfinal game in Baku. This will happen if the Russian team takes second place in group B and will undergo 1/8 final stage.

The representatives also spoke about Euro 2020 preparations. In particular, it was noted that in March, a centralised information center on Euro 2020 will open in Baku, a tour of the European Championship Cup will start in Azerbaijan’s regions, and the Euro 2020 Museum will also be opened.

In April, all-star game will take place with the participation of famous local and foreign football veterans. Participants in this game have not yet been announced, however, it is known that the Azerbaijani football veteran Vali Gasimov will definitely take part in it.

In May, the capital’s branding process will begin on the eve of EURO 2020, and ticket sales points will be opened at various retail outlets in Baku.

In addition, Euro 2020 organizing committee is negotiating with Baku City Circuit on the preparation of special travel packages for foreign guests, providing for the visit to both the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020, which will be held on 5-7 June in Baku, and Euro 2020 games.

It is also planned to open fan zones in which live matches will be broadcast on Euro 2020 big screens. The zones, which should be located in White City, are planned to be divided into two parts, one of which is intended for teams’ fans, and the other for football fans. The capacity of the fan zones will be about 13,000 people.

Note that the capital of Azerbaijan will host three matches of Group A of EURO 2020: Wales-Switzerland (June 13), Turkey-Wales (June 17), Switzerland-Turkey (June 21), as well as one of the quarter-final game (July 4).

