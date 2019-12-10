By Rasana Gasimova

Young Azerbaijani athletes have demonstrated an outstanding performance, taking the first place at the International Combat Jiu-jitsu tournament, held by the Eurasian Combat Ju-Jitsu Federation in Baku.

The competition was held both in full contact and close contact versions of jiu-jitsu. It was attended by more than a hundred young athletes from various weight and age categories from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Belarus and Georgia.

President of the Eurasian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Agil Ajalov and chief judge of the competition, first vice-president of the Eurasian Combat Jiu-jitsu Federation, chairman of the World Combat Jiu-Jitsu Federation judiciary board, honored coach Rasul Mammadov noted the importance of the tournament in strengthening sports ties between the countries and educating the younger generation.

Azerbaijani jiu-jitsu fighters were followed by athletes from Belarus and Georgia that took the second and the third places, respectfully.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu is an integrated martial art that is based on the real hand-to-hand combat in the context of hostilities, assault operations of special armed forces, as well as on methods of dealing with street crime.

Azerbaijan Ju-Jitsu National Federation was established by trainer Mir-Ali Seyidov in 1998.

Since April 20, 2002, the National Federation has been accepted as a member of the JJIF (International Jiu-Jitsu Federation). In 2004, the National Federation received the official representation of such organizations as the International Martial Arts Association (IABI), the International Organization of Police Self-Defense (IO PSD) and the International Society of Budgets (WBJS).

The National Jiu-Jitsu Federation adheres to the principles of the Olympic and sports movement and works on the basis of close mutual cooperation with state, public, sports, sports organizations and associations.

---

