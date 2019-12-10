By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov has won silver of European Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships 2019 held in Tallinn, Estonia on December 5-6.

Some 451 players from 32 European federations participated at the competitions.

According to the results of 13 rounds, Mammadov scored 10.5 points and became second in the championship.

Overall, Mammadov celebrated nine victories during the championship, had three draws and one loss.

Another Azerbaijani chess player Gadir Huseynov scored 10 points and was placed in seventh place in the standings.

As for the European Blitz Chess Championship 2019 played in December 7-8 in 11 double rounds with the participation of 426 players, Huseynov took the sixth place, while Mammadov was 11th.

The total prize fund of the event was 30,100 euros, with 20,000 euros for the Rapid Championship and 10.100 euros for the Blitz. The games were live transmitted, and the broadcast was available through the official website of the event.

For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan. The country could preserve chess traditions as the chess remains to be a very popular sport in Azerbaijan today.

The active development of chess in Azerbaijan began in the 1950s. Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. The national chess players constantly achieve successes in top-ranked tournaments.

