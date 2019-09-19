By Trend

The fourth day of the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, on September 19, qualifications and final competitions will be held in an individual program, and the gymnasts will perform in exercises with clubs and a ribbon.

Azerbaijan today will be represented by three gymnasts: Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Yelyzaveta Luzan. They will perform in exercises with clubs.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz