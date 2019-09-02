By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani gymnasts have again succeeded at international tournaments. The country gained a gold and a bronze medals at 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, held in Mersin, Turkey, from August 30 to September 1.

National gymnast Murad Agharzayev did his best at a vault exercise and gained 14.175 points, thus celebrating the gold medal of the World Challenge Cup. He reached the finals in each of the six subjects.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Javidan Babayev competed in two finals and managed to take the third podium place in his performance on the rings by getting 13.750 points.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnastics team won two silver and one bronze medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, which was held on August 24-25.

Gymnastics is the sport that is paid an increased attention in Azerbaijan. Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level.

Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena, which specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and which has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku since the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. FIG included AGF into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

