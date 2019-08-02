By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan's Neftchi PFC has defeated 3-0 Arsenal Tula from Russia in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The host team Neftchi had to prove that the 1-0 victory in the first leg in Tula was not a coincidence. Neftchi's football players perfectly followed all the instructions of the coach.

Despite the efforts of both teams, the fans who came to Bakcell Arena did not see any goal in the first half.

Immediately after the start of the second half, Neftchi’s Emin Makhmudov, from the center of the field, made a cross to Rauf Aliyev, who was already on the verge of offside. The side referee did not raise the flag. As a result, Aliyev entered the penalty area from the right flank and hit the goal. The score became 1-0.

On the 89th minute, Neftchi's Dario Frederico got the ball went around the Arsenal's defender and made a strike. The ball hit the defender's hand and the referee whistled for a penalty. Frederico hit the upper left corner of the gate and made the score 2-0.

However, this goal was not the last. At the additional time, the host team made the score 3-0. Mamadou Mbodj made a headshot to the left corner of the gate, Arsenal's goalkeeper was powerless.

Thus, Neftchi PFC got the brilliant victory 3-0 and entered the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

In the next stage, Neftchi will meet with Bnei Yehuda FC from Tel Aviv, Israel. The first game will take place on August 8 in Baku, and the return game - on August 15 in Tel Aviv.

Neftchi was the first Azerbaijani team which qualified for UEFA Europa League Group Stage in the 2012/2013 season.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz