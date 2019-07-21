By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova (19.2 points) won the silver medal at the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships held in Moscow in individual exercises with the ball, Trend reports.

The first place went to Russia’s Lala Kramarenko (21.525 points), and the third place went to Arina Krasnorutskaya (Belarus) with a score of 18.475 points.

Jalilova also took the bronze medal in the final of individual rope exercises. She won a medal with a score of 17.4 points.

Anastasia Simakova took the gold medal (20.6 points), while the silver was taken by Sofia Raffaeli (Italy).

---

